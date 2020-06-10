Edward Peppin

Died June 7, 2020

Edward "Ted" Peppin, age 77, of Cumming, died Sunday, June 7. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, June 11 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. The services will be livestreamed on the funeral home website, for those that are not able to attend due to the Covid-19 Virus. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

