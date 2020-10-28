Edward W. Barrett, age 85, of Lula, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Mr. Barrett was born on June 9, 1935 to the late Elzie and Cirene Echols Barrett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Rita J. Barrett; grandson, McKenzie Crenshaw; and brother-in-law, Lewis McDonald. Mr. Barrett was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Gainesville. He was an avid lover of antique cars, taking time to work on and restore them. Ed was a loving and dedicated father and grandfather; he was known to his grandchildren as "Papa" and "Papa Ed". Survivors include his spouse, Mary Lee Hulsey Barrett, of Gainesville; son, David Barrett, daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Marc Roth, of Marietta; daughter and son-in-law, Jeanine Shannon and Dr. Ed Shannon, of Gainesville; step-son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Christy Hulsey, of Gainesville; sister, Joyce McDonald, of Alto; sister and brother-in-law, Vivian and Newton Allen, of Fairhope, AL; grandchildren, Barrett Roth and Sydney; Maggie Gobbel and Trevor; Ryan Barrett; Jason Barrett and Ashlyn; Alex Barrett; Alan Barrett; Carleigh Hulsey; and Cade Hulsey.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel with Rev. Scott Waters and Rev. Steve Brannon officiating. Interment will follow in the Enon Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123



