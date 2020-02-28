Home

Edward W. Clark

Edward W. Clark Obituary
Edward W. Clark, age 78, of Gainesville, died Thursday, February 27. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to be in Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, at the funeral home. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 28, 2020
