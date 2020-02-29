|
Edward (Corky) W. Clark (Badge 432), age 78 of Gainesville, passed away Thursday, February 27. Ed was born in Franklin, North Carolina and was the son of the late. Edward Windsor Clark, Sr. and Eddie Lee (Patterson) Clark. He was also preceded in death, by the mother of his children, Vivian Wade Clark and a brother, Kenneth Clark. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to be in Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, at the funeral home. Ed is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Teddy Whitmire and Kim and Steve Syfan; granddaughter and husband, Brandi and Matt; grandson and wife, Chase and Maggie Syfan; great-grandson, Tucker Keadle; great-granddaughter, Brayleigh Keadle; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Darlene Clark; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dianna and Jerry Jordan and a number of other family and friends also survive. Dep. Clark, badge number 432, started his career with the Sheriff's Office on July 27, 1981, and served as a Deputy Sheriff in the Uniform Patrol Division for 23 years. He also was a member of the Gainesville/Hall County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 41. "Ed Clark was totally committed to the Sheriff's Office and the people of Hall County," Sheriff Gerald Couch said. "I truly believe he found his life's purpose and passion in law enforcement." Before the advent of GPS, Couch said the Sheriff's Office had Clark, who would even listen to his police radio at home. "He lived it," Couch said. "It was not uncommon for Ed to hear a call on the radio, call in to dispatch and provide directions for responding Deputies. It always brought a smile to your face when at two or three in the morning you'd hear, '432 advises,' on the radio." In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Gainesville/Hall County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 41, 1975 Delta Drive Gainesville. February 27, 2020 10-42. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 29, 2020