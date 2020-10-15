Edwin Grant "Ed" SayeDied September 26, 2020Edwin Grant "Ed" Saye, 75, of Gainesville, passed away September 26, 2020 following a short illness.Ed was born September 20, 1945 in Athens. He was the son of the late Ralph Milton Saye and Belle Barrett Saye.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by, his siblings, Ralph Milton Saye, Jr., Carolyn Saye Nelson, Harry Wendell Saye and Hugh Donald Saye.Ed had a passion for singing. He sang with the Jesters and Genteels for 50 years. Later in life his true calling was to minister to people through gospel music. He attended Freedom Tabernacle in Cumming and worked for Kraft Foods for 17 years. Ed spent many years ministering to people at the Good News at Noon in Gainesville.Survivors include his wife, Frederica "Freddie" Saye; daughter, Libby Renee Saye McFry (Kevin); son, Robert Edwin "Bobby" Saye; two sisters, Naomi Saye Wolfe and Bess Schillinger; five grandchildren, Christian Douglass Saye, Beau Ryland West, James Dalton Saye, Drew Channing West and Conner Ryland Castleberry Saye.A celebration of Ed's life will be held Sunday, October 18, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at VFW Post 2872, 835 Sunset Drive in Athens.Due to the social distancing requirements the service will be held outdoors. Please bring your own lawn chair.Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.