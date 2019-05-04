Edwin "Ed" L. O'Rourke, 80, of Gainesville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his residence.

Ed was born in Warfordsburg, Pennsylvania to the late Thurman M. and Rosalie L. O'Rourke.

Ed grew up in Maryland where he was active in the Civil Air Patrol. He was State Commander and awarded jet training while attending the University of Maryland. After he joined the United States Air Force, he had the joy of becoming a helicopter pilot. Ed and his high school sweetheart, Pat, married during Ed's time in the Air Force and recently celebrated 59 years together. While serving in the Air Force, Ed achieved the rank of Captain where one of his main responsibilities was refueling other aircraft as they were flying across the Arctic.

Upon being released from the Air Force in 1965, Ed began his career as a pilot with Delta Airlines, traveling the world and experiencing different cultures. After thirty-two years with the airline, he retired as Captain in order to spend time with his family at homes in Gainesville, Georgia and Marco Island, Florida.

His two children, Ed and Kerry, were born while the family was stationed in Newfoundland, Canada.

Ed was known for his Irish humor, kindness, fix-it skills, full head of silver hair, and big smile.

He is survived by his wife Patricia; daughter, Kerry (Richard) Tucker; son, Edwin L. O'Rourke, and 4 grandchildren: Kellson Tucker, Mary Tucker, Lilly Tucker, and Connor O'Rourke.

A private family burial was held on April 28 in Marco Island, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia in the memory of Ed and his beloved cockapoo, Josie.

Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 4, 2019