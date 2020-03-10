|
|
Edwina (Pierson) Banks, age 91 of Gainesville formerly of Atlanta, passed away Sunday, March 8 at the Beehive Assisted Living in Gainesville. Mrs. Banks was born January 5, 1929 in Culloden, to the late Horace Edward & Agnes (Riggins) Pierson. She had a Bachelor's degree from GSCW (Georgia College) in Milledgeville. She and her late husband, Dr. Murphey Webster Banks owned and operated Bank's Animal Clinic in Atlanta. She attended St. Paul United Methodist Church in Gainesville, and was preceded in death by her sisters, Theresa (Pierson) Leiker & Antansin (Pierson) Atkins. Survivors include daughter & son in law, Lisa (Banks) & David Martin; son and daughter in law, Kenyon Pierson and Stacy Banks; granddaughters and husbands, Lauren (Martin) and Clint Galbraith and Kathryn (Martin) and Brent Weeks; great grandchildren, Grey, Adelaide, Declan, Holden and Corinne. Several other family members also survive. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Saturday March 14, at Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Atlanta Botanical Gardens/ Gainesville Campus, 1911 Sweet Bay Drive, Gainesville, or to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia 845 West Ridge Road, Gainesville. Online condolences & memories may be made to the family at www.wardsfh.com Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville is honored to serve the family of Edwina Pierson Banks.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 10, 2020