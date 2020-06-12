Eileen Reil Archer
Died June 7, 2020
Eileen Reil Archer, age 70, of Cornelia, died Sunday, June 7. No Formal Services are planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 12, 2020.