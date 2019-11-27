Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Melwood Cemetery
Stone Mountain, GA
Eileen Sargent


1938 - 2019
Eileen Sargent Obituary
Eileen Sargent, age 81 of Flowery Branch, passed away on Sunday, November 24. She was preceded in death by her husband of twenty-one years, Jack Sargent. She is survived by her step son, Robin W. and Mary Sargent, Flowery Branch; step daughter, Belinda Peck, Texas; grandchildren, Jack Peck, Nick Peck and Jessica and Ben Kapsch; great grandchild, Levi Kapsch; and sister, Winnie Nana, Tucson, AZ. Mrs. Sargent was born January 16, 1938 in Limerick, Ireland. She spent most of her life in Tucker. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing in London, England. She worked at Buford General Hospital in Buford, Veterans Hospital and Emory University Hospital. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 27 at 3:00 p.m. at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain, with Rev. Larry Burgess officiating. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements provided by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, (770) 932-1133
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 27, 2019
