Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 E. Main St
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 E. Main St
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Frances Seay Oliver

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elaine Frances Seay Oliver Obituary
Died April 10, 2019
Elaine Frances Seay Oliver, 81, Roebuck HS Class of 1955, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Ed A. Seay and Irene Finch Seay of Moore, S.C. and the widow of Bobby R. Oliver, Sr. She was lovingly known to her family and friends as Nano and Jodie. In her last days, she was surrounded by her family and friends who were blessed to know her, love her, and see her at peace. She loved to shop, host gatherings, bake and go to church singings. She will be remembered for many things, but mostly as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
She is survived by her three sons; Bobby R. Oliver, Jr., Brian A. Oliver and R. Brent Oliver; daughters-in-law Kamy Oliver and Kim Oliver. She is also survived by her grandchildren T.J., Sarah, Ryan, Sydney, Reese, Riley, Reid and Zachary and great-grandchildren Piper and Blaykle. She will be dearly missed and always remembered. Revelation 21:4.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14th from 12:30pm-2pm, immediately followed by funeral services at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, S.C.
Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanigan's Funeral Home
Download Now