Elaine Frances Seay Oliver, 81, Roebuck HS Class of 1955, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late Ed A. Seay and Irene Finch Seay of Moore, S.C. and the widow of Bobby R. Oliver, Sr. She was lovingly known to her family and friends as Nano and Jodie. In her last days, she was surrounded by her family and friends who were blessed to know her, love her, and see her at peace. She loved to shop, host gatherings, bake and go to church singings. She will be remembered for many things, but mostly as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She is survived by her three sons; Bobby R. Oliver, Jr., Brian A. Oliver and R. Brent Oliver; daughters-in-law Kamy Oliver and Kim Oliver. She is also survived by her grandchildren T.J., Sarah, Ryan, Sydney, Reese, Riley, Reid and Zachary and great-grandchildren Piper and Blaykle. She will be dearly missed and always remembered. Revelation 21:4.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14th from 12:30pm-2pm, immediately followed by funeral services at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, S.C.

