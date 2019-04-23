|
Died April 22, 2019
Mrs. Elaine Reid Glover, age 73, of Cleveland, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.
Mrs. Glover was born to the late Robert and Henrietta Dorsey Reid. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kasi Glover, and brother, Eddie Reid.
Elaine was a graduate of Truett McConnell College and the University of Georgia. She was a social worker for DFACS of White County for 34 years and a lifetime member of Mossy Creek United Methodist Church.
Survivors include husband, Warren Glover, Cleveland; daughters, Kim Robinson, Renee Brock, Cindy Fain, and Samantha Brock; grandchildren, Karter Robinson, Kendall Elrod, Addie Lankford, Jacob Lankford, Katlyn Vandiver, Jamie Fain, and Cassidy Fain; great-granddaughter, Bellamy Elrod; special cousin, Kay Darnell; and aunt, Frances Duvall.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 PM Wednesday, April 24 at Mossy Creek United Methodist Church. The Rev. Don Landen will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the Georgia Parkinson's Association.
Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 23, 2019