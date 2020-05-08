Or Copy this URL to Share

Elainia York Smith

Died May 6, 2020

Elainia York Smith, age 53, of Clarkesville, died Wednesday, May 6. A drive by funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 9, at Cool Springs Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will have a drop-in visitation 12:00 pm - 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 8, at the funeral home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

