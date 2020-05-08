Elainia York Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elainia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elainia York Smith
Died May 6, 2020
Elainia York Smith, age 53, of Clarkesville, died Wednesday, May 6. A drive by funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 9, at Cool Springs Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will have a drop-in visitation 12:00 pm - 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 8, at the funeral home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
12:00 - 5:00 PM
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
9
Funeral service
2:00 PM
Cool Springs Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home
175 VFW Post Road
Cornelia, GA 30531
(706) 778-8668
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved