Elinor Sears Wilson
Died May 13, 2020
Elinor Sears Wilson, age 81, of Buford, died Wednesday, May 13. Because of the current pandemic, a private family celebration will be held at her home at a time not yet determined. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 18, 2020.