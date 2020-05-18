Or Copy this URL to Share

Elinor Sears Wilson

Died May 13, 2020

Elinor Sears Wilson, age 81, of Buford, died Wednesday, May 13. Because of the current pandemic, a private family celebration will be held at her home at a time not yet determined. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store