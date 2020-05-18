Elinor (Sears) Wilson
Elinor Sears Wilson
Died May 13, 2020
Elinor Sears Wilson, age 81, of Buford, died Wednesday, May 13. Because of the current pandemic, a private family celebration will be held at her home at a time not yet determined. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 18, 2020.
