Local Author and Historian Anne Dismukes Amerson passed away January 26 at her home after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was 82. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Mullen and Camillus Jackson Dismukes and son Scott Amerson. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Hinton "Amos" Amerson, son Steven Amerson, daughter Erin A. Peck (Jack), grandsons Dustin and Joshua Amerson, brother Robert Key Dismukes (Barbara), and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Anne was a true Dahlonega Nugget, born and raised. She graduated from Lumpkin County High School at the age of 15 as Valedictorian, Just three years later she also graduated as Valedictorian of North Georgia College's Class of 1956. It was at NGC that she met the love of her life, fellow classmate and member of the Corp of Cadets Amos Amerson. Following graduation they were married at Fort Bliss, Texas. Their first duty station was Germany were son Steven was born. Anne traveled with Amos through 23 years of Army life, returning to her beloved Dahlonega following her husband's retirement. She loved to hear senior citizens tell stories of their youth. These led to her writing articles for the Dahlonega Nugget, telling their stories in their words. She had so many articles that her subjects asked her to have them bound, thus Volumes 1 – 4 of "I Remember Dahlonega" came into being. Soon the Publisher of the "North Georgia Journal" asked her to write articles about the area outside of Lumpkin County as well as "non-people" articles about Lumpkin County. A tribute to Anne was written by the Publisher of "Georgia Backroads" in the Spring issue, 2010 entitled: "Dahlonega's Golden Writer." Anne has received many awards such as Dahlonega's Favorite Author, NGCSU Alumni Hall of Fame, the first recipient of the Madeline K. Anthony (1990), The Dahlonega Nugget's "Magnificent Seven" and the "Governor's Award in the Humanities" (2003). Anne had many hobbies and careers over the years including being Dahlonega's first Papergirl. Anne was a painter, yoga instructor, piano teacher, church organist and pianist for several churches. She loved to sing and was a member of choirs in both Gainesville and Dahlonega. Anne had a great love of nature, especially flowers. Spring was her favorite time of the year. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: The Dismukes Music Scholarship, The Scott Amerson Athletic Scholarship, or to the Dahlonega Historical Society. Meeting of Friends and Family will be 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., February 7 at McDonald Funeral Home and the Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m., February 8 at the Dahlonega United Methodist Church. Arrangements by the professional staff of Dahlonega Funeral Home 20 Gibson Road Dahlonega, 706-864-DOVE(3683)
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 4, 2020