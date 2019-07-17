Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Hightower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth b. Hightower


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth b. Hightower Obituary
Mrs. Elizabeth B. Hightower, 87 of Gainesville peacefully died on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mrs. Hightower was born in Whitesburg, GA to the late William Lester and Inez Bonner. She worked as a machine operator for Southern Saw.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Dewey Hightower and her sister, Joan Hembree.
Survivors include her daughters, Enro Gay and Sheila Watson, 4 living brothers and 2 living sisters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth was cremated at Little Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory in Gainesville, Georgia and, per her final wishes, no service is planned at this time. A private family gathering and memorial will be planned for a later date.
Those desiring to leave online condolences may do so at littledavenport.com.
Little Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory 355 Dawsonville Hwy. Gainesville, Ga. 30501.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little-Davenport Funeral Home
Download Now