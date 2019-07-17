|
Mrs. Elizabeth B. Hightower, 87 of Gainesville peacefully died on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mrs. Hightower was born in Whitesburg, GA to the late William Lester and Inez Bonner. She worked as a machine operator for Southern Saw.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Dewey Hightower and her sister, Joan Hembree.
Survivors include her daughters, Enro Gay and Sheila Watson, 4 living brothers and 2 living sisters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth was cremated at Little Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory in Gainesville, Georgia and, per her final wishes, no service is planned at this time. A private family gathering and memorial will be planned for a later date.
