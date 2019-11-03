|
Elizabeth "Lib" Crowe, 76, of Gainesville died Friday, November 1, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, November 4, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Born on April 19, 1943 in Gainesville, she was the daughter of the late Clester and Georgia Rogers Forrester. She was a homemaker and a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. Mrs. Crowe is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roy L. Crowe of Gainesville; daughters and sons in law, Sandra and Ray Loggins of Gainesville, Melissa and Eric Massey of Gainesville, Mandy and Ira Tyner of Gainesville; grandchildren, Brittany Jackson (J.P.), Ethan Loggins (Keli), Tabitha Klimek (Sam), Shelly Hall (Dalton), Jacob Tyner, Mikaela Tyner; 4 great grandchildren, sister, Loretta Thomas of Jackson County; close friend Benny Fields and a number of other relatives. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 3, 2019