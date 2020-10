Elizabeth Euphemia Grubbs Hill

Died October 28, 2020

Elizabeth (Betty) Euphemia Grubbs Hill, age 68, of Johns Creek, died October 28th. A small family service will be held at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford at 4 pm. A celebration of life for all who knew and loved Betty will be held in the future. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

