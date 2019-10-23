Home

Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Elizabeth "Betty" (Moore) Reed


1931 - 2019
Mrs. Elizabeth (Betty) Moore Reed, age 88, of Gainesville, passed away Tuesday, October 22. Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to follow in Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Mrs. Reed was born June 9, 1931 in Hall County, to the late Mr. Frank Moore and Mrs. Martha (Lord) Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Myron Reed and a son, Dwight A. Reed. Mrs. Reed is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Danny and Debbie Reed; Douglas M. and Jan Reed; and Terry and Barbara Reed, all of Gainesville; grandchildren, Josh Reed, Kasey Carlisle, Justin Reed, Nathan Reed and Lew Reed; 4 great-grandchildren. Flowers will be accepted or for those who desire donations may be made to the Lakewood Baptist Church, 2235 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the Landings for their care and compassion. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Drive Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 23, 2019
