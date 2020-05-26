Elizabeth "Liza" (Simpo) Wilson
Elizabeth Simpo Wilson
Died May 21, 2020
Elizabeth (Liza) Simpo Wilson, age 60, of Suwanee, died Thursday, May 21. Due to COVID-19, the family will announce a celebration of Liza's life at a later date. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
