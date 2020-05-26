Or Copy this URL to Share

Elizabeth Simpo Wilson

Died May 21, 2020

Elizabeth (Liza) Simpo Wilson, age 60, of Suwanee, died Thursday, May 21. Due to COVID-19, the family will announce a celebration of Liza's life at a later date. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

