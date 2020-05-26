Elizabeth Simpo Wilson
Died May 21, 2020
Elizabeth (Liza) Simpo Wilson, age 60, of Suwanee, died Thursday, May 21. Due to COVID-19, the family will announce a celebration of Liza's life at a later date. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.
Died May 21, 2020
Elizabeth (Liza) Simpo Wilson, age 60, of Suwanee, died Thursday, May 21. Due to COVID-19, the family will announce a celebration of Liza's life at a later date. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 26, 2020.