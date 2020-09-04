1/
Ella Louise Dunagan
Ella Louise Dunagan
Died September 2, 2020
Ella Louise Dunagan, 80, of Gainesville died on September 2, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at W. R. Strickland and Sons Chapel, Clermont, Ga. Rev. Wayne Hicks will officiate the service. Visitation will be on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Dunagan was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Dunagan, her parents, William Hoyt and Bessie Smith Brown, and her son Fred Dunagan.
Mrs. Dunagan is survived by her sons, Randall Dunagan and Michael Dunagan; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
W.R. Strickland & Sons, Clermont, Ga.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
SEP
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
260 Main Street
Clermont, GA 30527-1804
(770) 983-7351
