Ella Louise Dunagan

Died September 2, 2020

Ella Louise Dunagan, 80, of Gainesville died on September 2, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at W. R. Strickland and Sons Chapel, Clermont, Ga. Rev. Wayne Hicks will officiate the service. Visitation will be on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Mrs. Dunagan was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Dunagan, her parents, William Hoyt and Bessie Smith Brown, and her son Fred Dunagan.

Mrs. Dunagan is survived by her sons, Randall Dunagan and Michael Dunagan; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

W.R. Strickland & Sons, Clermont, Ga.

