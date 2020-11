Or Copy this URL to Share

Ella Mae Burnette,

Died November 3, 2020

Ella Mae Burnette, 74, of New Holland, died Tuesday, November 3rd. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 8th in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

