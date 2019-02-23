Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Brooke Chapel
8320 U.S. Highway 158
Stokesdale, NC 27357
(336) 643-3711
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Brooke Chapel
8320 U.S. Highway 158
Stokesdale, NC 27357
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Liberty Wesleyan Church
15303 US 158
Summerfield, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Rae Harner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Rae Harner


2018 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ella Rae Harner Obituary
Ella Rae Harner, 3 months, got her angel wings on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

The funeral service for Ella will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, at Liberty Wesleyan Church, 15303 US 158 in Summerfield, N.C. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Army Chaplain Kevin Stamps will lead the service.

Ella was born on Oct. 27, 2018, to proud parents, Michael F. Harner and Alyssa Gray Harner. She was their bundle of joy. Early on, she was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition and had open heart surgery just last month.
Surviving are her parents, Michael and Alyssa Harner of Fayetteville; grandparents Chris and Shelley Harner of Flowery Branch, Ga, great grandparents Robert Dale Harner and Jill Doreen Harner of Lafayette, IN, uncle Alan Harner of Flowery Branch, Ga as well as other extended family members.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 3 until 5 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Funeral Home in Stokesdale, N.C.
Memorial donations may be directed to Duke Children's Health Center, Pediatric Cardiology Division, 710 W. Main Street Suite 200, Durham, N.C. 27701.
You are invited to offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now