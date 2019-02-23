Ella Rae Harner, 3 months, got her angel wings on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.



The funeral service for Ella will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, at Liberty Wesleyan Church, 15303 US 158 in Summerfield, N.C. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Army Chaplain Kevin Stamps will lead the service.



Ella was born on Oct. 27, 2018, to proud parents, Michael F. Harner and Alyssa Gray Harner. She was their bundle of joy. Early on, she was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition and had open heart surgery just last month.

Surviving are her parents, Michael and Alyssa Harner of Fayetteville; grandparents Chris and Shelley Harner of Flowery Branch, Ga, great grandparents Robert Dale Harner and Jill Doreen Harner of Lafayette, IN, uncle Alan Harner of Flowery Branch, Ga as well as other extended family members.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 3 until 5 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Funeral Home in Stokesdale, N.C.

Memorial donations may be directed to Duke Children's Health Center, Pediatric Cardiology Division, 710 W. Main Street Suite 200, Durham, N.C. 27701.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 23, 2019