Ellen A. Dri

Died September 25, 2020

Ellen A. Dri 78, of Cumming, died Friday, September 25th, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1st from 4:00pm – 8:00pm at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, October 2nd at 1:00pm at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

