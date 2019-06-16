|
|
|
Ellen Garner Riggins, age 79, of Kennesaw, GA passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Garner and Rev. Eric Holcombe officiating. Interment will follow at Sugar Hill City Cemetery in Sugar Hill, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, June 17th, from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 16, 2019
