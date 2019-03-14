Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellsworth Loze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellsworth William Loze


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ellsworth William Loze Obituary
Dec. 27, 1946-March 13, 2019
Mr. Ellsworth William Loze, Jr., age 72 of Clermont, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his residence following a brief illness.
Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 1:30 pm in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Robby Williams will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 5 – 8 pm at the funeral home.
Mr. Loze was born December 27, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Ellsworth William Loze, Sr. and Connie Shipley Loze. He served in the U S Marines and retired from Lockheed-Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents and was of the Baptist Faith.
Mr. Loze is survived by his wife, Cheryl Bramblett Loze of Clermont, his brother, George Loze of Orlando, Florida, his cousins, Billy & Diana Duncan of Hoschton, David & Joedy Duncan of Gainesville, Chris & Donna Duncan of Flowery Branch, Lisa Duncan of Gainesville and Timmy & Dianne Smith of Gainesville, his Godson, Wesley Holland of Bainbridge, Georgia and Goddaughter, Erica Whited of Talladega, Alabama and numerous other close friends and family.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now