Dec. 27, 1946-March 13, 2019

Mr. Ellsworth William Loze, Jr., age 72 of Clermont, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his residence following a brief illness.

Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 1:30 pm in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Robby Williams will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 5 – 8 pm at the funeral home.

Mr. Loze was born December 27, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Ellsworth William Loze, Sr. and Connie Shipley Loze. He served in the U S Marines and retired from Lockheed-Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents and was of the Baptist Faith.

Mr. Loze is survived by his wife, Cheryl Bramblett Loze of Clermont, his brother, George Loze of Orlando, Florida, his cousins, Billy & Diana Duncan of Hoschton, David & Joedy Duncan of Gainesville, Chris & Donna Duncan of Flowery Branch, Lisa Duncan of Gainesville and Timmy & Dianne Smith of Gainesville, his Godson, Wesley Holland of Bainbridge, Georgia and Goddaughter, Erica Whited of Talladega, Alabama and numerous other close friends and family.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 14, 2019