Or Copy this URL to Share

Elna Jean Tanner Patterson

Died July 7, 2020

Elna Jean Tanner Patterson, 82, of Lula, died Tuesday, July 7. Funeral Services are to be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store