Elo Clayton Dale, 77 of Gainesville passed away Thursday July 18, 2019 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Born in Lumpkin County, Elo grew up in the Sardis Community, and attended Sardis Elementary and North Hall High School. Over the many years of living in Hall County, Elo's first job was at Ivan Elliott's Store and from there he went on to work at Roy White's Gulf Station, Lanier Hatchery, Twin Oaks Farms and CWT. He later owned and operated Dale's American/ Amoco Store on Dawsonville Highway. He retired from Industrial Sales with National Laboratories (The Lysol Company).

Elo was very proud of his country and his family. His commitment to his family shown thru the years by his genealogy work and sharing of that knowledge with others.

Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Karen Dale, Murrayville; Brian and Tammy Dale, Gainesville; Grandchildren, Slade and Emmy, Marietta; Spencer, Gainesville; Carly and Alex, Athens; Mia, Dacula and Mandy and Josh, Cumming; sister and brother-in-law, Katie and Dennis Allison, Gainesville; brother, Edwin Dale, Gainesville. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Elo is preceded in death by his parents, Golden Harvey and Lila Brookshire Dale; sisters, Ella Mae Brown, Lila Grace Dale, Evlin Dale; brothers, Leon Dale, Ray Dale, Hubert Dale and James Dale.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday July 20, 2019 in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. Garry English will officiate. A private family interment will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends at Little & Davenport Funeral Home Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 222, Gainesville, Ga. 30501.

