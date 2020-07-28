1/1
Eloise M. Cormney
1934 - 2020
Died July 23, 2020
Eloise M. Cormney age 85 of Gainesville, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at home surrounded by her children.
Graveside services were held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 1:00pm in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family received friends on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 12:00pm until 1:00pm prior to the service.
Born on November 11, 1934 in Kyrock, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Reverend Jesse Collard and Carmen Collard-Duggins. She was a devoted military career wife and mother. Mrs. Cormney was an active member of Free Chapel Worship Center. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, James H. Cormney in March of this year.
Mrs. Cormeny is survived by her son, James H. Cormney, Jr. of Gainesville; daughters, Sharon Cormney-Tarantino of Gainesville and Micki Licciardi of Gainesville; grandchildren, Jessica Wade (Matthew), Daniel John Tarintino (Bernadette), Christina Licciardi, Michelle Remmell (Nick); her sister, Joyce England; great-grandchildren, Olivia Lynn Remmell and Logan James Tarantino and a number of other relatives.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
