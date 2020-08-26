Eloise Tinsley Tow Barnes

Died August 24, 2020

Eloise Tinsley Tow Barnes, 88, of Cumming, died Monday, August 24th. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 27, at 1:00 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.



