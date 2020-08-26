1/
Eloise Tinsley Tow Barnes
1931 - 2020
Eloise Tinsley Tow Barnes
Died August 24, 2020
Eloise Tinsley Tow Barnes, 88, of Cumming, died Monday, August 24th. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 27, at 1:00 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Service
01:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
