Elwood Thomas Feldman, age 79, passed away at his home in Flowery Branch, on Monday, October 7, following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer John Feldman and his mother, Gatewood Smith Feldman of Cincinnati, Ohio. Elwood was a man that loved the outdoors. Hunting and golfing were among his favorite activities. He and his wife Janet loved to travel and they especially enjoyed trips to Destin, Florida and Wyoming. He enjoyed playing golf with his daughter and spending time with his son and grandsons. Even in retirement, Elwood wasn't one to sit still. You could find him running around town or tinkering around the house on a project. Elwood attended both Xavier College and The University of Cincinnati – both in Cincinnati, Ohio, graduating with an Associate Degree. He was also a member of the Air Force Reserves for six years as an aircraft mechanic. He reached the rank of sergeant and qualified as a sharpshooter. Elwood spent over 50 years in the auto transport business. He retired as Vice Chairman of Cottrell, Inc. of Gainesville. Elwood was one of the foremost experts in the industry and was well-liked and well-respected by his customers and co-workers. Elwood leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Janet Alexandra Feldman: daughter, Donna Lynn (Feldman) Olson; son and daughter-in-law Thomas Carlton Feldman (Heather) of Braselton, Georgia; sister, Sharon Feldman Brown of Cincinnati, Ohio; 2 grandsons – Alexander and Andrew Feldman; 2 nieces and 2 great nephews. Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Rev. Shon Peppers will officiate. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m, Friday, October 18, and 10:00 p.m. 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, at Memorial Park South Funeral Home. As Elwood was always a softie for children and never liked to see them hurting, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to a children's charity such as . Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 13, 2019