Emil Erquitt

Died June 11, 2020

Emil "Bill" Erquitt, age 71, died Thursday, June 11. Interment will be 1 PM, Monday, June 22 at Georgia National Cemetery. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

