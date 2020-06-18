Emil Erquitt
Died June 11, 2020
Emil "Bill" Erquitt, age 71, died Thursday, June 11. Interment will be 1 PM, Monday, June 22 at Georgia National Cemetery. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 18, 2020.