Emil "Bill" Erquitt
Emil Erquitt
Died June 11, 2020
Emil "Bill" Erquitt, age 71, died Thursday, June 11. Interment will be 1 PM, Monday, June 22 at Georgia National Cemetery. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Service
01:00 PM
Georgia National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040-2134
(770) 886-9899
