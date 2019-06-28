Emily Mae White McAbee, age 98, of Gainesville, Georgia, died with peace and grace on Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was born January 5, 1921 in Simpsonville, South Carolina, the daughter of the late John and Cynthia Smith White. She went to Simpsonville High School and worked in the manufacture of bandages during World War II. She and her husband Harold raised their family in Cherokee Springs, SC. His job transfers took them to Hartsville, SC and later to Gainesville, GA in 1966. Emily was a member of Gainesville First Baptist Church for 53 years and was a member of the Winsome Sunday School Class. She served her church in many areas including the food bank, WMU and the Family Life Center. She was a Red Cross volunteer and was awarded volunteer of the year. She served with Meals On Wheels for a number of years and was a member of the Garden Club. In her later years, she worked at the Hallmark Card Shop at Lakeshore Mall. Emily was an avid reader. She loved to paint and tent to her houseplants. Her orchids always miraculously rebloomed. She emanated warmth, taking cheerful hospitality very seriously and Emily was preceded in death in 2015 by her loving husband of 71 years, Harold Deforest McAbee.

She was the eleventh of twelve children; preceded in death by brothers Horace, Cecil, Edwin, Gordon, and Alvin White; sisters Margaret Austin, Agnes Templeton, Cynthia White, Julia Todd, Angeline Easler and Jewell White.

Her survivors are sons David (Jeny) McAbee of Spartanburg, SC; Randy (Rita) McAbee, Dahlonega, GA; daughters Sheryl (Richard) Dost, Center Valley, PA; and Cynthia (Doug) Archer of Decatur, GA; grandchildren, Lydia, Sam, Sarah, Leslie, and Will; great-grandchildren, Naomi, Noah, Nicholas, Nikolas and Jane.

Memorial services will be held at 2:30 pm Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the First Baptist Church Chapel. Reverend Bruce Fields will officiate. Visitation will follow in the church Parlor.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Good News at Noon P.O. Box 1577 Gainesville, GA 30503; First Baptist Church Ministry of Caring 751 Green Street Gainesville, GA 30501; First Baptist Music Ministry or .

Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.

