Emory Marion Sharpton III Obituary
Emory Marion Sharpton, III
Died July 17, 2019
Emory Marion Sharpton, III, age 57, of Buford, GA passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment with a graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 21 at 3:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder, GA. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19 at the funeral home. Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 19, 2019
