Erika Malecia Woods

Died October 11, 2020

Erika Malecia Woods, 45, of Lawrenceville, died Sunday, October 11th. A Funeral Service will be held Sunday, October 18th at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment is at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford with Military Honors. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 16th from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store