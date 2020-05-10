Or Copy this URL to Share

Erin Rose Shanahan

Died May 6, 2020

Erin Rose Shanahan, age 49, of Demorest, died Wednesday, May 6. A celebration of life service will be held later. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.

