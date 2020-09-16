Ernest Edward King
Died September 10, 2020
Ernest Edward King (Ernie) age 74, of Gainesville, passed away September 10, 2020.
Ernie was married to the love of his life, Paula for 53 years. Ernie was a retired toolmaker and the founder of King Precision Machine in Gainesville since he opened the business in 1993.
Ernie was well known for his kindness, integrity and his quick, dry wit. He was often referred to as G.O.E. (good ole' Ernie).
Ernie is survived by: his wife Paula King, daughter and husband Krista and Christopher Joyner, son and wife Craig and Heather King and grandchildren Kyle King and wife Halie King, Annabel Joyner and Holden Joyner. He is also survived by his 4 brothers and 1 sister in Michigan.
The family will hold a celebration of life in the near future.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity
in Ernie's memory.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com