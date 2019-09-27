|
|
Mr. Ernest "Bud" Pittman, age 97, of Lula, died on Wednesday, September 25. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, at 2:00 p.m, September 29, at Holly Springs Baptist Church. Reverend Scott Strickland, Reverend Larry Forrester, and Reverend Josh Chatham will officiate the service. Interment will be in the church cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 28, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Strickland Funeral Home, Clermont. Mr. Pittman is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Larry and Lindal Pittman of Lula, and his daughter Cindy Gailey of Lula. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Shane Pittman, Heather Smith, Julie Hill, and seven great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home
Clermont.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 27, 2019