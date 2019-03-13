|
Funeral services will be held Friday March 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Harmony Hall Baptist Church for Ernest S. Adams, 94, of Gillsville.
Rev. John Kinsey and Clark Taylor will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Adams passed away March 12, 2019.
A member of Harmony Hall Baptist Church, Mr. Adams was the son of the late Mitchell and Pearlie (Smith) Adams. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Clarence Adams, Clyde Adams and Bob Adams; sisters, Estelle Lord and Mazelle Childs. He was a veteran of World War II serving with the Medical Corp. in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include wife of 70 years, Louise Adams; daughters and sons in laws, Bonnie and Bob Card, Hiram, Lynn and Carl Morris, Gillsville, Ann and Scott Martin, Murrayville; grandson, Chris Tattrie; granddaughters, Christy Seabolt and Renee Seabolt.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Eagle Ranch or .
Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 13, 2019