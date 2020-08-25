Ernest Underwood

Died August 23, 2020

Ernest Underwood, age 81 of Demorest, died Sunday, August 23rd. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 am, Wednesday, August 26th in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart. Interment will follow in White Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the social distancing and public health guidelines. The family is at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Carol & Rev. Ricky Wade. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.



