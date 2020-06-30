Ervin Charles Crow
Died June 27, 2020
Ervin Charles (Chartus) Crow, age 85, passed peacefully in his home on June 27, 2020. Born on April 19, 1935, Ervin was the son of the late G. C. (Jim) Crow of Forsyth County and Edith (Kimball) Crow of Lawrenceville, GA. Ervin was one of five siblings, having three brothers (Glennon, Leon and Marvin) and one sister (Thelma), all of which preceded Ervin in death.
Ervin is survived by his wife, Sheryll L. Crow of Flowery Branch, GA; daughter, Trudy Ervin Crow (Buggeln) and husband Don Buggeln of Gainesville, GA; son, Steve Chartus Crow and husband Gerald Crow of Gainesville, GA, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ervin was preceded in death by his prior wife's, Delora Nell Reed of Blackshear Place in 1992 and Melmar Ann McGhee, mother of Trudy and Steve, of Gainesville in 1966.
Ervin was a lifetime Master Mason in the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Georgia, having received his 50 Year Commemoration earlier this year. Ervin's career spanned many roles throughout his life, having retired from the Gainesville College System (now the North Georgia College System) in 1996 after a 16 plus year career as a Public Safety Supervisor. Prior to his time with the College System, Ervin had many other entrepreneurial businesses from a salvage yard, a trucking business and a used automobile dealership.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville, GA with Rev. Glenn Crow officiating with Masonic Graveside Rites. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Shriner's Hospital in memory of Ervin and his support of the Shriner's via his Free Masonry.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 30, 2020.