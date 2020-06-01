Essie Lee Treadaway

Died May 31, 2020

Essie Lee Treadaway, age 82, of Roswell, died Sunday, May 31, 2020. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 2 at 12 noon in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Macedonia Memorial Park in Canton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12 noon until 9:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.

Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

