Ethel Lee Burton Sosebee Raines O'Kelley

Died October 15, 2020

Ethel Lee Burton Sosebee Raines O'Kelley, 86, of Cleveland, died Thursday, October 15th. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17th at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel. Interment will follow in the Friendly Mission Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 16th at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.









