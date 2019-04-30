March 28, 1950-April 29, 2019

Mrs. Ethel Lou "Susie" Gee age 69 of Cleveland passed away on Monday April 29, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness.

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday May 02, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Reverend Dawn McQueen will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday May 01, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Susie was born on March 28, 1950 in Lumpkin County, Ga to the late Daniel Rider and Bertha Sanford Pierce. She was a member of Free Chapel Worship Center.

Susie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Stacy Bryant of Cleveland, daughter and son-in-law, Rev. Dawn and Scott McQueen of Cleveland, son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Jamie Gee of Cleveland, grand-daughter, Emma Bryant of Cleveland, grandson and wife, Zak and Krystina McQueen of Gainesville, grand-daughter and husband, Ashlee and Mike Malone of Commerce, grand-daughter, Madison McQueen of Cleveland, grand-son, Josh Gee of Cleveland, grand-daughter, Gina Gee of Cleveland, 4 great-grandchildren, Kadence McQueen, Lively McQueen, Liam McQueen, Leo Malone, sisters, Cona Rider of Cornelia, Martha Villyard of Gainesville, Alice Rider of Gainesville, brothers, Willie Rider of Gainesville, David Rider of Cleveland, and Jerrell Rider of Gainesville, and an number of other family and friends.

Memorial Park Funeral Home