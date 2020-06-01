Ethel Louise (Broome) Purdy
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel Louise Broome Purdy
Died May 29, 2020
Ethel Louise Broome Purdy, age 89 of Baldwin, died Friday, May 29. In consideration of public health and safety, private graveside services will be held at Clarkesville Memorial Cemetery on Monday, June 1. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens
5495 Highway 197 South
Clarkesville, GA 30523
(706) 754-6256
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved