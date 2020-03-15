|
Mrs. Ethel Louise (Hooper) Smith, age 91 of Gainesville, passed away Friday, March 13, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 21 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to follow in Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 15, 2020