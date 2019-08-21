Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Journey Church
Buford, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Ruby Jane Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Ruby Jane Phillips Obituary
Ethel Ruby Jane Phillips
Died August 16, 2019
Ethel Ruby Jane Phillips, age 85, born in Clarkesville, passed away Friday, August 16. She's preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Phillips and grandson Daniel Walker. Mrs. Phillips is survived by children, Linda Walker, Robert and Ibeth Walker, Richard Walker, Jr.; grandchildren, Amy and Randy Shinn Jr., and Kristina Scott; great grandchildren Taylor, Chloe, Kaylin, Lucas, McKinley and Elizabeth; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Service will be held on August 24 at 11:00 a.m. at the Journey Church in Buford, with Pastor Taylor officiating. Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanigan's Funeral Home
Download Now