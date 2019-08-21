|
|
Ethel Ruby Jane Phillips
Died August 16, 2019
Ethel Ruby Jane Phillips, age 85, born in Clarkesville, passed away Friday, August 16. She's preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Phillips and grandson Daniel Walker. Mrs. Phillips is survived by children, Linda Walker, Robert and Ibeth Walker, Richard Walker, Jr.; grandchildren, Amy and Randy Shinn Jr., and Kristina Scott; great grandchildren Taylor, Chloe, Kaylin, Lucas, McKinley and Elizabeth; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Service will be held on August 24 at 11:00 a.m. at the Journey Church in Buford, with Pastor Taylor officiating. Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 21, 2019