April 1, 1919-Feb. 25, 2019
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Ward's Funeral Home for Ethel Seville Wallace of Gainesville. Rev. Ray Gibbs will officiate. Interment will follow at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery in Murrayville. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Wallace passed to her heavenly reward on February 25, 2019 at 99 years.
A native of Hall County, Mrs. Wallace was born April 1, 1919 to the late Frank and Ida Mae (Stringer) Elrod. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Wallace; son, Clayborn Wallace and daughter, Carolyn Figueroa.
Survivors include son and daughter in law, Clifford and Hai Wallace; 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Oaks of Limestone and Pruitt Hospice for their loving care.
Online condolences may be sent to wardsfh.com Ward's Funeral Home, 758 Main Street, Gainesville in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 26, 2019