Eugene William Vivian
Died May 4, 2020
Eugene William Vivian, age 83, of Cumming, died Monday, May 4. A memorial service, with military honors, will be held at Georgia National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 8, 2020.