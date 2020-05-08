Eugene William Vivian
Died May 4, 2020
Eugene William Vivian, age 83, of Cumming, died Monday, May 4. A memorial service, with military honors, will be held at Georgia National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Georgia National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
