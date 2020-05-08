Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Eugene's life story with friends and family

Share Eugene's life story with friends and family

Eugene William Vivian

Died May 4, 2020

Eugene William Vivian, age 83, of Cumming, died Monday, May 4. A memorial service, with military honors, will be held at Georgia National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store