Eula Mae Hanes Adams
Died April 24, 2020
Eula Mae Hanes Adams, age 93, of Oakwood, passed into the everlasting arms of her Lord Jesus on April 24, following an extended illness. Her family will have a private, graveside service at Memorial Park South.
Mrs. Adams was born September 19, 1926, at her home in Gainesville, GA to the late Carl Jackson Hanes, Sr. and Lucy Mae Floyd Hanes. Her family survived the Gainesville tornado of 1936 before moving to Madison, GA when Eula Mae was 10 years old. She was an honor graduate of Madison High School where she was on the basketball team. Eula Mae moved to Atlanta with her sisters after high school, working at a dress shop and then at Southern Bell Telephone Co, for five years, where she met her late husband, Ralph J. Adams, of Atlanta. Her sisters, Lois Thames and Carolyn Garnto and brothers, Duell E. Hanes and Carl Jackson Hanes, Jr. also preceded her in death.
She is survived by the following: Daughter, Lynda Jean Adams Holmes (Dale); Granddaughter, Lucy Holmes Plovnick (Robert); Grandson, Dale Bowen Holmes, Jr.; Three Great-grandchildren, Kevin Xavier Plovnick, Rosemary Hallie-Ann Plovnick, and Valerie Mae Plovnick, and beloved nieces and nephews.
Eula Mae was a gifted seamstress and creative homemaker who dearly loved her family and friends. She worked at Rich's Department Store (South DeKalb) for 20 years, following the early death of her husband, earning top sales in both her department and the entire store, prior to retirement. She was a strong woman of the Baptist faith and actively shared God's love throughout her life, teaching two year olds in Sunday School and Pre-teens through Girls in Action missions while living in Decatur, GA. Eula Mae worked in the church library and was Outreach Chairperson and Sunshine Lady for her Open Door class at Flat Creek Baptist Church, Gainesville, after moving back to Hall County. She was also a member of the TLP (Seniors) group at Flat Creek Baptist and was a volunteer for the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville, GA. One of Eula Mae's friends said that she was "a steel magnolia kind of person, caring and kind on the inside and tough on the outside to meet life's challenges." Her life has been an inspiration to many people.
Special thanks to everyone at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville, Hospice of NGMC, Homestead Hospice, The Waterford at Oakwood, Home Instead caregivers, and Flo Ashworth.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Flat Creek Baptist Church, 5504 Flat Creek Rd., Gainesville, GA 30504.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 27, 2020