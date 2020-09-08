1/
Eunice Price
Died September 4, 2020
Eunice Price 92, of Cumming, died Friday, September 4th. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 9th from 5:00pm – 8:00pm at McDonald and Son Funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 10th at 11:00am in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Westminister Memorial Gardens in Peachtree City, Georgia. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 8, 2020.
