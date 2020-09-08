Eunice Price

Died September 4, 2020

Eunice Price 92, of Cumming, died Friday, September 4th. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 9th from 5:00pm – 8:00pm at McDonald and Son Funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 10th at 11:00am in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Westminister Memorial Gardens in Peachtree City, Georgia. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

